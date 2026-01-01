Over 365 suffocation cases reported in Iraq’s Najaf dust storm

Shafaqna English- More than 365 cases of suffocation have been reported following a powerful dust storm that swept through Najaf province in southern Iraq, according to Abdullah Al-Ghazali, head of the province’s Health Directorate.

Al-Ghazali confirmed that all patients received the necessary treatment and were later discharged, with no deaths recorded. Health institutions throughout Najaf mobilized emergency measures, supplying hospitals with allergy and asthma medications, as well as ensuring an adequate stock of oxygen. Ambulance teams were also instructed to respond quickly to urgent cases.

Sources: Shafaq News

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