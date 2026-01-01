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Families in Gaza are warning of a potential return to famine

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Shafaqna English- Families in Gaza are warning of increasing hardship after a food charity reduced its distribution of hot meals.

Dozens of displaced Palestinians gathered outside a World Central Kitchen distribution center in central Gaza to protest cuts in meal assistance, expressing concerns that this decision could lead families back to famine conditions. Outside the organization’s distribution center in Al-Masdar village, men, women, and children held signs calling for continued food aid and urging the charity to reverse its decision.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

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