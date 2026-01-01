CAIR calls on US Politicians end campaign of hate against American Muslims after San Diego Mosque Shooting

Shafaqna English- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) demanded that US politicians end their “campaign of hate” targeting American Muslims after the San Diego mosque shooting.

We are deeply disturbed, but not at all surprised, to learn that those who attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego were reportedly motivated by anti-Muslim hate, in a statement, Washington, DC, based CAIR said.

“Hate against American Muslims is completely out of control. Numerous politicians have spent the past year claiming that all ‘mainstream Muslims’ should be destroyed, that American mosques and elementary schools should be shut down, and that American Muslims should be expelled from our nation. Just last week, House Republicans held a congressional hearing to fan the flames of hate against American Muslims, their houses of worship and even Muslim school children.

US lawmakers express support for victims of San Diego Islamic Center shooting

US lawmakers have expressed their support for the families of the victims of a tragic shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday.

California Senator Adam Schiff stated on the social media platform X that he is “heartbroken” by the incident. “My prayers are with the families of the three precious lives lost today,” he said.

“This shooting is a horrific attack on Southern California’s Muslim community. Every American should be able to practice their faith without fear of violence, and we must never remain silent in the face of hate.” “My heart goes out to all the families in San Diego during this terrible tragedy,” he added.

US imam condemns ‘extremely outrageous’ attack on San Diego Islamic Center

An American imam called a shooting that left five people dead at an Islamic center in San Diego, California, on Monday “extremely outrageous.”

“We have never experienced a tragedy like this before,” Taha Hassane, who serves as director of the Islamic Center of San Diego where the incident occurred, told reporters.

Authorities said Monday that three victims and two suspected shooters were killed in a shooting incident at the center.

Expressing support for the community, Hassane said all places of worship in the city, including mosques, should always be protected.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi , Council on American-Islamic Relations

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