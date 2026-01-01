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Women’s health in Afghanistan faces serious crisis

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Shafaqna English- The Afghanistan Analysts Network (AAN) has reported that women’s health in Afghanistan is facing a serious crisis due to several factors, including the closure of healthcare facilities, a shortage of female health workers, restrictions on girls’ education, and a decline in foreign aid.

In a new report published on Sunday, May 17, the network highlighted that women’s access to healthcare services, especially in rural areas, has become increasingly challenging in recent years.

This situation has been exacerbated by clinic closures, a lack of female doctors and midwives, and economic pressures on families.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

 www.shafaqna.com

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