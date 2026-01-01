Ansan Islamic Center is one of the 21 mosques located in Korea

Shafaqna English- The Ansan Islamic Center is one of 21 mosques operated nationwide by the Korea Muslim Federation. While expressing willingness to cooperate with local authorities to minimize disruption to residents, the Ansan Islamic Center stressed that Muslims’ religious freedom should also be respected.

On a Friday afternoon, dozens of men stream out of a five-story building in Ansan’s Danwon-gu, some dressed in long white garments and caps, quietly walking away or chatting in small groups along the street.

The Ansan Islamic Center is one of 21 mosques operated nationwide by the Korea Muslim Federation.

The crowd, made up mostly of Muslim migrant workers from across the city, had gathered for Jumu’ah — the weekly Friday congregational prayer held around 1 p.m. that replaces Dhuhr, one of Islam’s five daily obligatory prayers.

“It usually lasts about 20 to 30 minutes, with a sermon and group prayer. Not just Muslims living nearby, but people from across the country sometimes come too,” Tanvir Md Khalid told The Korea Herald.

The center, which can accommodate up to 600 people, often becomes overcrowded during its weekly Friday gatherings when they coincide with major holiday seasons, leaving some worshippers to pray on the streets, officials said.

Another official stressed that the center works closely with police and local authorities to ensure public safety when such situations occur.

“We try not to make noise and move in an orderly manner to avoid causing inconvenience to locals. As long as no harm is done to the public, we believe freedom of religion should be respected,” he said.

“Many Muslim foreign workers in South Korea work hard across the country’s industrial sectors and contribute to national development and economic growth. The Korean government and businesses also benefit greatly from their labor. Religious freedom is one of the basic human rights, and creating an environment where Muslim workers can freely pray and practice their religion would contribute to a more respectful society,” an official said.

Sources: Asia News Network

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