Hajj 2026: Muslims face more difficult journey to Mecca due to regional war

Shafaqna English- As regional conflicts disrupt air travel and economies, pilgrims depend on sacrifice, community support, and overland routes to reach Mecca.

The most visible disruption is in the skies. Iraq’s Hajj and Umrah Authority has formally adopted overland transport for this year’s season, citing military and security uncertainties across regional airspace.

Sami al-Massoudi, head of the authority, said the switch was partly driven by soaring airfare costs but also by the risk of conditions changing mid-transit.

“Relying on air travel amid unclear conflict developments could produce airspace challenges and cost Iraqis the chance to perform Hajj entirely,” he said.

Amona Mukhtar has been saving for this journey for years. The 43-year-old Sudanese housewife, displaced by her country’s civil war and carrying the community’s hope alongside her own, was among 900 pilgrims accepted from Sudan’s Northern State for Hajj this year, which will take place from 25 May.

Her husband and brother pooled their savings to cover costs that have nearly doubled over the past year, to roughly 19 million Sudanese pounds, or around $31,600.

Neighbours contributed what they could, following a local tradition of collective giving that has taken on new urgency since the war stopped salaries, closed businesses, and emptied households.

Her story opens a window onto a Hajj season shaped less by religious ritual than by geopolitics. The US-Israel war on Iran, and the fear of its resumption, is reconfiguring who gets to travel, how they get there, and at what price.

Sources: New Arab

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