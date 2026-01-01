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WHO: Ebola remains a public health emergency of international concern

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Shafaqna English- The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed to reporters that while Ebola continues to be classified as a public health emergency of international concern, it is not considered a pandemic emergency.

Tedros stated, “The WHO assesses the risk of the epidemic as high at the national and regional levels, but low at the global level.”

Previous reports from officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) indicated there had been an estimated 131 deaths out of 513 suspected cases. This outbreak has emerged just five months after the DRC declared its previous epidemic over.

Sources: AL Jazeera

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