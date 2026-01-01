Beijing-Moscow jointly criticized US nuclear policy

Shafaqna English– China and Russia on Wednesday(20 May 2026) denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense project and criticized Washington’s “irresponsible” nuclear policy during a joint summit, one week after President Xi Jinping welcomed Trump to Beijing.

The statement issued jointly with Vladimir Putin underscored that despite Xi Jinping’s desire to maintain stable and positive relations with Donald Trump, he remains fundamentally at odds with him on crucial matters aligned with Russia’s position.

Source: Reuters

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