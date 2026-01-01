Research: Undocumented migrants across Europe fall through healthcare services

Shafaqna English- Research indicates that undocumented migrants throughout the European Union often avoid accessing the healthcare services they are legally entitled to.

Many feel ill-prepared to navigate complex systems, while others fear that their undocumented status may be revealed.

This leads to a growing health crisis among the migrant population in Europe, which continues to increase. Across the continent, thousands of migrants face challenges in navigating complex healthcare systems. Those who are undocumented, regardless of the reason, encounter the most significant issues, according to recent data.

Sources: Info Migrant

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