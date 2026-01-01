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Digital natives’ fear of future of work

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Shafaqna English– We are witnessing the AI revolution firsthand, and the chorus of complaints is becoming impossible to ignore. With artificial intelligence reshaping sectors and markets worldwide, a sense of fear is growing deeper among young digital natives entering the workforce—concerned about the repercussions for their jobs and daily routines as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini turn into everyday names.

During a speech delivered this week, Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, told graduating students at the University of Arizona that the effects of artificial intelligence will be “larger, faster, and more significant” than any previous technological advancement.

Source: Reuters

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