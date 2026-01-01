AI replaces “lower-value human capital”

Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(20 May 2026), HSBC urged its employees not to resist artificial intelligence, acknowledging that while AI would eliminate some jobs, it would also generate new ones. Meanwhile, rival bank Standard Chartered tried to ease workers’ concerns following its remarks that the technology would replace “lower-value human capital.”

The forecasts from two of the largest banks globally represent the most obvious indication so far of the disruption caused by a technology capable of ingesting and analyzing enormous amounts of data, performing tasks that were once carried out by humans.

Source: Reuters

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