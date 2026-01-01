Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Hajj – Pilgrimage”.
Question 1: Is it permissible to offer congregational prayers behind a Sunni prayer leader during the pilgrimage in Haram of Mecca and Medina?
Question 2: A single young man has become capable to perform hajj; he is also thinking about marriage. Now if he goes for hajj, his marriage ceremony will be delayed for a while. Which of the two is preferable [marriage or pilgrimage]?
Question 3: If the exam schedule for a student conflicts with the timing of the Hajj, is it permissible for him to postpone the hajj that year especially if the exam was very important for him?
Question 4: Pilgrims are faced with one more problem regarding slaughtering, the animals slaughtered [in Mina] are wasted in spite of the fact that there are many poor people amongst us spread all over the Muslim countries who go without tasting meat for days! So is it acceptable for us to do the slaughtering in our own cities; or is there a religious solution that you can suggest for the people
Question 5: It has been said that some parts or the entire area of slaughtering in Mina is outside the boundary. Is it therefore obligatory upon us to ascertain the fact before the slaughtering? Knowing that ascertaining about one area and then going towards the other and again ascertaining about it is a difficult task, especially on the day of Eid, as you yourself know, where the time is also a factor. So what is the solution?
Question 6: In certain occasions, we do not know whether or not those appointed places for the areas of Arafat and Mina are within the boundaries required, are we obliged to inquire and ask about the matter?
Question 7: It is recommended to perform hajj every year. However, there are many poor Muslims who are in dire need of food and clothing in various Muslim countries. If it comes to making a choice between spending the money for Hajj repeatedly or Ziyãrat (pilgrimage to the shrine of one of the Infallibles [a.s.]) and between giving in charity for those believers – which is more meritorious?
Question 8: While shaving the head in Mina, if the pilgrim’s head is injured and blood flows out, what should he do in that case? And what are the implications [as far as penalty is concerned]?
Question 9: Is it permissible to put on the ihrãm for hajj from the city of Jeddah? If it is not permissible, what should one do since the plane lands in Jeddah?
Question 10: I did not know that Tawaf al-Nisa was obligatory for every individual who performs Umrah or Hajj al-Tamattu’. I have not performed it. What should I do know given the fact that I have left Makkah for my country?
- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
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