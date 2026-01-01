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EU: Risk of Ebola infection in bloc remains

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Shafaqna English- The risk of contracting Ebola within the European Union remains “very low,” even for travelers heading to affected regions in Africa, according to a spokesperson for the European Commission. This statement was made on Wednesday as health officials continue to monitor the situation closely. During the EU Commission’s midday press briefing in Brussels, spokesperson Eva Hrncirova emphasized that the EU is maintaining vigilant surveillance of developments and is ready to respond quickly if needed.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

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