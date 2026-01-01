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[Video] Khandaq: Bani Qurayzah’s Punishment (Part 6)

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Shafaqna English- Why Quran? Presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) | By Sheikh Azhar Nasser, Part 62.

After Bani Qurayzah surrendered, the punishment for their betrayal had to be decided. This lecture covers:

  • The penalty set by Bani Qurayzah’s pre-Islamic ally, Sa’d ibn Mu’adh, and Prophet Muhammad’s reaction to it
  • Why the punishment was so harsh
  • How even Bani Qurayzah’s tribal custom at the time was to treat treachery with a similar punishment
  • Rebutting claims that the punishment was driven by anti-semitism

Part of series: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

www.shafaqna.com

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