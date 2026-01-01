[Video] Khandaq: Bani Qurayzah’s Punishment (Part 6)

Shafaqna English- Why Quran? Presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) | By Sheikh Azhar Nasser, Part 62.

After Bani Qurayzah surrendered, the punishment for their betrayal had to be decided. This lecture covers:

The penalty set by Bani Qurayzah’s pre-Islamic ally, Sa’d ibn Mu’adh, and Prophet Muhammad’s reaction to it

Why the punishment was so harsh

How even Bani Qurayzah’s tribal custom at the time was to treat treachery with a similar punishment

Rebutting claims that the punishment was driven by anti-semitism

Part of series: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

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