[Video] Khandaq: Bani Qurayzah’s Punishment (Part 6)

Shafaqna English- Why Quran? Presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) | By Sheikh Azhar Nasser, Part 62.
After Bani Qurayzah surrendered, the punishment for their betrayal had to be decided. This lecture covers:
- The penalty set by Bani Qurayzah’s pre-Islamic ally, Sa’d ibn Mu’adh, and Prophet Muhammad’s reaction to it
- Why the punishment was so harsh
- How even Bani Qurayzah’s tribal custom at the time was to treat treachery with a similar punishment
- Rebutting claims that the punishment was driven by anti-semitism
Part of series: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Sheikh Azhar Nasser