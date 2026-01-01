Google Unveils AI ‘Avatar’ Tool for Self-Deepfakes

Shafaqna English- Google has launched a new “avatar” feature in its Flow platform, allowing users to create highly realistic AI clones of themselves for videos without the need for traditional filming, according to Wired.

Powered by Google’s new “Omni Flash” model, the tool enables creators to scan their likeness and voice to generate digital twins that maintain consistent detail across different video scenes. Users can prompt the AI to change backgrounds or clothing, essentially placing their digital self into any generated environment.

Google aims to streamline content creation, positioning Flow as a professional creative suite for the next generation of creators. Unlike past experiments in this space, Google has restricted the tool to personal avatars only—meaning users can currently only clone themselves. To address concerns over synthetic media, all AI-generated content will include Google’s “SynthID” watermark.

While these tools offer significant efficiency for social media content, they arrive at a time of growing public polarization regarding the authenticity of AI-generated personas.

Source: Wired

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