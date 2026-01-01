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San Diego mosque shooting took place amid US proliferation in anti-Muslim rhetoric

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Shafaqna English- The San Diego mosque shooting, which left three community members dead, took place amid the US proliferation of anti-Muslim rhetoric and hate incidents.

“For years, the Muslim communities across the country have experienced rising Islamophobia, anti-Muslim harassment, dehumanisation, threats and dangerous rhetoric that paints our communities as suspects, threatening, or somehow less deserving of dignity and safety. And we saw that,” Tazheen Nizam, director of the San Diego chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said.

Sources: New Arab

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