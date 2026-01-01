Saudi Arabia to enhance pilgrims’ services during Hajj 2026

Shafaqna English- Saudi ministries are executing operational plans for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, featuring regulatory, supervisory, and social initiatives aimed at enhancing services and improving the pilgrim experience.

The ministry of health media department told Arab News on Tuesday that the health ministry has, so far, had a very successful campaign.

“The healthcare system, so far, has provided more than 121,626 health services to pilgrims since the start of the Hajj season this year,” Faisal Al-Khairat, a ministry spokesperson told Arab News.

The ministry earlier affirmed that being vaccinated for meningitis is a mandatory requirement for workers participating in the Hajj season.

Health ministry spokesperson Abdulaziz Abdulbaqi said that safeguarding workers is a priority for the healthcare sector.

The approved meningitis vaccine is valid for five years, meaning individuals who received the vaccine within that period, in accordance with approved health regulations, do not need to be revaccinated.

He also urged workers to complete other recommended vaccinations, particularly seasonal influenza and COVID-19 vaccines.

Ismail bin Saeed Al-Ghamdi, assistant minister of human resources and social development for shared services and chairman of the ministry’s executive committee for the Hajj season, spoke to the Saudi Press Agency ahead of the Hajj season.

The ministry of human resources and social development, he said, has “carried out early preparations through a plan focused on field readiness, the use of modern technologies, and improving the efficiency of national staff to ensure quality services for pilgrims.”

Al-Ghamdi said the plan aims to ensure compliance with labor market laws during the season by intensifying inspections in Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites, and monitoring compliance with regulations.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com