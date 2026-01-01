[Shafaqna interview] “Leadership in Islam is not merely political power, but divinely grounded spiritual authority”

Shafaqna English- “Leadership in Islam is not merely political power, but divinely grounded moral and spiritual authority. On this view, Ghadir presents a model in which the Muslim community should understand authority as tied to guidance, justice, and preservation of the Prophet’s (PBUH) mission, not to tribal preference or worldly ambition,” Maulana Syed Mohammad Zaki Baqri expressed in an interview with Shafaqna English.

Maulana Syed Mohammad Zaki Baqri is a Shia scholar, educator, and public speaker, originally from Alipur, Karnataka, India. He has been serving as the founding member and resident Alim of CIG since 1984, while providing spiritual leadership to the Shia community in the Greater Toronto Area since 1979.

The following interview was conducted with Maulana Syed Mohammad Zaki Baqri on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir and originally published by Shafaqna News Agency.

In this conversation, Maulana Baqri shares his scholarly insights on the significance of Eid al-Ghadir in the light of Islamic teachings and the legacy of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Ahl al-Bayt (AS). He also highlights its spiritual, historical, and social dimensions for the Muslim Ummah today.

Shafaqna: What are the linguistic and theological meanings of the term “Mawla” as used in the sermon at Ghadir Khumm, and how do different Islamic schools of thought interpret this term?

Mohammad Zaki Baqri: The term “Mawlā” in the Ghadir Khumm sermon is one of the most discussed words in Islamic theology. Linguistically, it is a broad Arabic term that can mean master, guardian, patron, protector, ally, helper, benefactor, or close friend, and its exact sense depends on context.

Linguistic sense

In Arabic, mawlā is a relational word, so it does not carry just one fixed meaning. Classical usage allows it to refer to someone with authority over another, as well as to someone with supportive closeness, such as an ally or protector. Because of this flexibility, the surrounding words and the situation of the sermon matter a great deal for interpretation.

Shia interpretation

In Shia thought, the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) statement “Man kuntu mawlahu fa-ʿAlīyun mawlahu” is read as a declaration of wilayah that Imam Ali (AS) was appointed as the Prophet’s (PBUH) successor and rightful authority over the believers. Shia scholars argue that the sermon’s lead-in, especially the Prophet’s (PBUH) question about having more authority over believers than their own souls, shows that mawlā here means authority, guardianship, and leadership, not merely friendship. On this reading, the Ghadir sermon establishes Ali’s (AS) religious and political leadership after the Prophet (PBUH).

Sunni interpretation

Many Sunni scholars also accept the authenticity of the Ghadir report but interpret mawlā more modestly, often as friend, supporter, beloved, or trusted ally rather than explicit succession. In this view, the sermon emphasizes Ali’s (AS) elevated status, loyalty, and love among the believers, but not necessarily a formal appointment to caliphate. So the disagreement is not usually over whether Ali (AS) was honored, but over whether the word implies leadership or affection and support.

Why does the disagreement exist?

The dispute arises because mawlā is semantically rich and context-sensitive. Shia interpretations give priority to the sermon’s context of authority, while Sunni interpretations give priority to the word’s broader possible meanings and to later political history. So the same word becomes the center of a major theological difference about the question of succession after the Prophet (PBUH).

“Ghadir sermon establishes Ali’s (AS) religious and political leadership after the Prophet (PBUH)”

Shafaqna: Does the event of Ghadir Khumm solely highlight the virtue and status of Imam Ali (AS), or can it also be understood as establishing a broader principle of leadership and authority within the Muslim Ummah?

Mohammad Zaki Baqri: Yes, it can be understood in both ways, and the difference lies in how one reads the sermon’s context and purpose.

Two readings

In the Shia reading, Ghadir Khumm is not only a statement of Imam Ali’s (AS) virtue, but a public designation of authority and succession after the Prophet ﷺ. The Prophet’s question about having greater rights over the believers, followed by the declaration “Whoever I am his mawla, Ali is his mawla,” is taken to mean that Ali’s (AS) leadership is being established for the Ummah.

In a broader theological reading, the event also teaches a principle: leadership in Islam is not merely political power, but divinely grounded moral and spiritual authority. On this view, Ghadir presents a model in which the Muslim community should understand authority as tied to guidance, justice, and preservation of the Prophet’s (PBUH) mission, not to tribal preference or worldly ambition.

Virtue and principle together

So the event does not have to be reduced to only a personal virtue statement about Imam Ali (AS). It can also be read as a declaration that the Ummah needs a legitimate guide who continues the Prophet’s (PBUH) role of protecting religion and leading believers. That is why many Shia writers treat Ghadir as part of a larger Quranic and prophetic pattern of succession and guardianship.

Main difference

Narrow reading: “Ghadir shows Ali’s (AS) excellence and love.”

Broader reading: “Ghadir establishes a principle of rightful leadership and authority in the Muslim community.”

“Ghadir reminds Muslims that the community is strongest when it is united around shared values rather than sectarian hostility”

Shafaqna: How should the historical events of Ghadir Khumm and Saqifah be understood in their proper context, and how did they influence the early development of political and religious leadership in the Muslim community?

Mohammad Zaki Baqri: Ghadir Khumm and Saqifah should be read as two linked but differently interpreted moments in the crisis of succession after the Prophet’s (PBUH) death. Ghadir represents the Prophet’s (PBUH) public declaration about Ali’s (AS) status and, in Shia understanding, his authority; Saqifah represents the community’s urgent move to settle political leadership immediately after the Prophet’s (PBUH) passing.

Historical setting

The Prophet (PBUH) passed away in 632 CE, and the Muslim community suddenly faced both grief and a leadership vacuum. In that atmosphere, some companions gathered at Saqifah to decide on a leader quickly, while others, including Ali (AS) and the Prophet’s (PBUH) family, were occupied with burial arrangements. This difference in timing and priorities became one of the most consequential turning points in Islamic history.

Ghadir’s meaning

In Shia interpretation, Ghadir Khumm is not only about Ali’s (AS) personal virtue but about divinely guided succession and the principle that religious leadership should remain with the Prophet’s (PBUH) appointed authority. In Sunni interpretation, the event is usually accepted as authentic but read more as a statement of love, loyalty, or honor for Ali (AS) rather than a formal political designation. So Ghadir became a foundational text for different theories of leadership.

Saqifah’s role

Saqifah is generally understood as a pragmatic political decision made to prevent disorder after the Prophet’s (PBUH) death. Sunni readings present it as shura, a communal consultation that produced Abu Bakr’s leadership. Shia readings view it as a departure from the Prophet’s (PBUH) intended line of authority and as the beginning of a political order that did not align with Ghadir.

Lasting influence

Together, these events shaped the early distinction between caliphate and imamate. Caliphate came to mean political rule through consultation or communal acceptance, while imamate came to mean divinely designated spiritual and political authority continuing in the Prophet’s (PBUH) family. That difference affected theology, law, community identity, and later Muslim history in a lasting way.

Balanced conclusion

So, in the proper context, Ghadir and Saqifah are not just two isolated incidents. They are the earliest expression of a deeper question: Who has the right to lead the Muslim Ummah after the Prophet (PBUH), the community through consultation, or a divinely designated successor?

“Karbala transforms faith from a verbal claim into an inner state of steadfastness and trust in God under pressure”

Shafaqna: If the event of Karbala is viewed as a continuation of the message of Ghadir, what moral, spiritual, and practical guidance does it offer to Muslims today?

Mohammad Zaki Baqri: If Karbala is seen as the continuation of Ghadir, then its message is that true loyalty to the Prophet’s (PBUH) guidance must turn into moral courage, justice, and sacrifice when truth is threatened.

Moral guidance

Karbala teaches Muslims not to compromise with cruelty, corruption, or false leadership when it conflicts with divine values. Imam Hussain’s (AS) stand shows that preserving truth can be more important than preserving comfort, reputation, or even life. It also reminds believers that silence in the face of wrongdoing can become a moral failure.

Spiritual guidance

Spiritually, Karbala calls Muslims to sincerity, patience, reliance on Allah (SWT), and readiness to submit every worldly concern to the truth. It transforms faith from a verbal claim into an inner state of steadfastness and trust in God under pressure. The martyrs of Karbala are often presented as examples of total devotion, where love of Allah (SWT) outweighed fear of loss.

Practical guidance

Practically, Karbala asks Muslims today to stand with justice in family life, community life, and public life. It means refusing oppression, speaking truth responsibly, protecting the weak, and treating leadership as accountability before Allah, not personal power. It also means keeping the message of Ghadir alive by making loyalty to Ahlulbayt a lived ethical commitment, not only a historical memory.

Core lesson

So, if Ghadir establishes rightful guidance, Karbala shows the cost of defending that guidance. Together, they teach that Islam is not only a belief, but truth, justice, and principled resistance when those values are under attack.

Muslims should live the values they claim to honor

Shafaqna: What is the core message of Eid al-Ghadir for the global Muslim Ummah in the present era, especially in terms of unity, leadership, and ethical responsibility?

Mohammad Zaki Baqri: The core message of Eid al-Ghadir for the global Muslim Ummah today is that leadership in Islam should be grounded in justice, knowledge, moral integrity, and responsibility to God, not merely political power. It also reminds Muslims that the community is strongest when it is united around shared values of truth, loyalty, and ethical conduct rather than sectarian hostility.

Unity

Eid al-Ghadir should be a call to Muslim cohesion, not division. Even where Muslims differ in interpreting Ghadir Khumm, the occasion can still encourage respect for the Prophet’s (PBUH) family, recognition of Imam Ali’s (AS) high status, and focus on common Islamic ideals. In that sense, it can become a bridge for mutual dignity rather than a trigger for conflict.

Leadership

The event highlights that legitimate leadership in Islam is not just about administration; it is about guiding people toward God, justice, and righteousness. It challenges Muslims to ask whether their leaders are trustworthy, knowledgeable, and ethically accountable. So the message is not only about history, but about the kind of leadership the Ummah should demand today.

Ethical duty

Eid al-Ghadir also carries a strong moral responsibility: Muslims should live the values they claim to honor. That means loyalty to truth, fairness in dealing with others, resistance to oppression, and passing the message of Ghadir to future generations accurately. If the day is remembered only as a celebration but not as a call to ethical renewal, its deeper purpose is missed.

Present-day meaning

In the present era, the best way to honor Eid al-Ghadir is to turn it into a day of recommitment: recommitment to unity without erasing principle, to leadership with integrity, and to faith expressed through action. Its message is that the Ummah should be morally guided, spiritually rooted, and socially responsible.

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