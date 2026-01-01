Cooling roads & easing traffic for Hajj 2026 pilgrims

Shafaqna English- The Roads General Authority has launched road-cooling projects at three sites of the Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro in Mecca.

Covering an area of 14,000 square meters, this initiative aims to enhance the transportation environment and improve the comfort of pilgrims during the Hajj season. Using specialized technology, the road-cooling system can reduce surface temperatures by approximately 15 degrees Celsius. This is achieved through materials designed to minimize heat absorption and block solar radiation.

Sources: Arab News

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