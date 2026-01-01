USA: Church supports San Diego’s Muslim community

Shafaqna English- “An attack on any faith community is an attack on the sacred dignity of all human life.” San Diego Bishop Michael Pham made this statement in response to the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

“We stand united in solidarity and prayer with the Muslim community, which has been subjected to this senseless act of violence,” Bishop Pham expressed in a statement following the incident. “The Islamic Center has been a long-time partner in our collaborative efforts for justice, particularly in supporting immigrants. Houses of worship must always serve as sanctuaries of peace, safety, and prayer.”

“On behalf of the entire Roman Catholic community of San Diego, we offer my deepest condolences, solidarity, and fervent prayers to the families of the victims and the entire Muslim community,” his statement concluded.

At the national level, Catholic bishops also assured the Muslim community of prayerful solidarity.

Sources: Catholic Standard

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