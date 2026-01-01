Danish company’s impatience to invest in Italy

Shafaqna English– A Danish company called Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, which is keen to put money into Italy’s offshore wind sector, is losing its patience. Although Italy passed a law in 2024 offering incentives for offshore wind capacity, the government still hasn’t released a schedule for the auctions it promised to hold by 2028.

The sharp rise in fossil fuel prices, triggered by U.S.-Israeli airstrikes that began the war with Iran in late February, is causing severe hardship for Italian households and businesses. Their vulnerability is especially high due to Italy’s heavy dependence on imported natural gas.

Source: Reuters

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