Historic record on Everest

Shafaqna English– According to a mountaineering official, a record-breaking 274 climbers reached the summit of Mount Everest on Wednesday(20 May 2026).

This is the largest number ever to ascend the world’s highest peak from the Nepali side in a single day. Everest, which stands 8,849 meters (29,032 feet) tall, lies on the border between Nepal and China’s Tibet region, and is accessible from both sides.

This year, there were no climbers on the Tibetan side, expedition operators say, since Chinese authorities failed to issue any permits.

Source: Reuters

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