Musk’s massive AI losses revealed

Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(20 May 2026), SpaceX revealed its IPO filing, showing investors exactly how much money Elon Musk is losing on artificial intelligence, even as he stakes the company’s future on turning the rocket manufacturer into an AI giant.

Much of SpaceX’s long-term vision depends on dominating technologies and markets that don’t yet exist—ranging from Mars missions to AI data centers located in space.

Many believe that Musk’s past achievements—making Tesla the most valuable automaker globally, creating the world’s first fully reusable rocket, and establishing the largest satellite network—are enough to warrant investment.

Source: Reuters

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