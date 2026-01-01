Asia bears the brunt of energy crisis

Shafaqna English– Policymakers across Asia are taking increasingly urgent and unconventional measures to support their economies, which are on the front line of the global energy supply shock. Their currencies have fallen to record lows, and the pressure has already begun pushing interest rates higher.

Asia purchases roughly 80% of the oil transported through the now-closed Strait of Hormuz, and the turmoil in foreign exchange markets stands as one of the clearest indicators that rising fuel prices are beginning to harm economic growth.

Governments find themselves in a difficult position. The path to maintaining growth is fragile because weakening currencies can undermine confidence and fuel inflation, yet propping them up with higher interest rates deals a blow to consumers and the economy’s growth driver on top of the energy shock.

Source: Reuters

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