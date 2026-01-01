Saudi Arabia Announces Measures to Reduce Heat and Cool Holy Sites During Hajj + Photos

Shafaqna English- Saudi authorities have implemented extensive measures to reduce heat and improve pilgrims’ comfort during Hajj.

These efforts include planting more than 2,000 trees, installing 320 shade structures and 350 misting devices, and providing over 150 water stations around the holy sites. Rubber flooring, emergency pathways, and crowd-management systems have also been added to improve safety and movement.

At Masjid al-Haram, one of the world’s largest cooling systems is operating with a total capacity of 155,000 tons of refrigeration. The system maintains temperatures between 22 and 24°C using chilled water and advanced air purification technology.

A major cooling station is also operating at Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, supplying cooled air through thousands of columns and ventilation units, especially during Ramadan and Hajj peak periods.

In addition, Saudi Arabia has expanded shading, tree planting, and misting projects around Namirah Mosque across an area of 85,000 square meters to reduce direct heat exposure and improve pilgrims’ experience.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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