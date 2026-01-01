Era of new trading patterns

Shafaqna English– A wave of trading dynamics driven by retail investors is changing how markets react to U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term and his war in Iran. This shift is turning political volatility into a series of widely recognized and actively traded patterns.

New acronyms such as “TACO” (meaning “Trump always chickens out”), “FAFO” (short for a crude phrase meaning “mess around and face the consequences”), and “FOMO” (“fear of missing out”) have appeared and are increasingly reflecting the behavior of retail investors. These investors respond to a constant stream of news by leaning into short-term fluctuations.

According to Lale Akoner, a global market strategist at eToro, while “bull” and “bear” remain the fundamentals, terms like “TACO” and “FAFO” are increasingly becoming common language on trading floors.

Source: Reuters

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