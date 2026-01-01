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Trump’s new plan to sell American AI to the world

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Shafaqna English– According to a document that was reviewed, the Trump administration intends to introduce a new program on Thursday(21 May 2026) aimed at encouraging foreign companies to purchase U.S. artificial intelligence tools by offering billions of dollars in export financing. This effort is part of its strategy to outcompete China in the global race to expand the adoption of American technology.

A one-page description of the plan, which has been obtained, indicates that the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) is likely to approve the plan later on Thursday(21 May 2026), allowing it to offer financing for foreign purchases of American AI tools.

The program, which carries out an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last July, would require the Commerce Department to sign off on specific licenses for sensitive AI technologies, including advanced chips such as those made by Nvidia, before financing deals can be completed.

Source: Reuters

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