Severe drop in euro zone economic activity

Shafaqna English– Surveys released on Thursday(21 May 2026) revealed that economic activity in the euro zone contracted in May at its fastest pace in over two and a half years. This was driven by a war-induced spike in living costs, which crushed demand for services across Europe and prompted firms to speed up job cuts.

The Flash Euro Zone Composite PMI from S&P Global fell to 47.5 in May, down from 48.8 in April—its lowest reading since October 2023. The data indicated a second consecutive month of contraction for the private sector across the euro zone.

A reading below 50.0 on the PMI signals a slowdown in economic activity. According to Andrew Kenningham of Capital Economics, the data “offers further evidence that the euro zone economy is at risk of contracting in the second quarter, while the rise in both input and output price components strengthens the argument for tighter monetary policy.”

Source: Reuters

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