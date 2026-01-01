Revival of demand for cocoa

Shafaqna English– For the past year, chocolate makers have offered smaller bars, extra wafers, and alternative chocolate-like products. Now, at least one major manufacturer is bringing real cocoa back into its products—and others are likely to follow—because a drop in cocoa bean prices since 2024 has made traditional chocolate more profitable.

This change, caused by a nearly 70% drop in cocoa futures from their record highs in late 2024, promises lower prices on store shelves for consumers, a rebound in demand for cocoa farmers, and a partial move away from chocolate alternatives that contain so little cocoa they cannot legally be called chocolate.

Source: Reuters

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