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Data: Britain’s net migration dropped to 171,000 in 2025

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Shafaqna English- Britain’s net migration dropped to 171,000 in 2025, marking the lowest level since 2012, excluding the period during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to figures released on Thursday.

Provisional data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that net migration, which peaked at 944,000 in the year ending March 2023, continued its decline, reaching 171,000 last year. The ONS attributed this reduction mainly to a significant 47% decrease in non-EU citizens arriving for “work-related reasons.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

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