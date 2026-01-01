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Saudi Arabia launches an operational plan to support pilgrim safety during Hajj 2026

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Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence has finalized its preparations for the 2026 Hajj season with a comprehensive operational plan.

This plan involves the deployment of military, civilian, medical, and technical personnel throughout Mecca, Medina, and the holy sites.

The ministry stated that the plan is aimed at providing support to security and government agencies to ensure the safety of pilgrims and facilitate their movement during the annual pilgrimage. Land forces will assist with crowd management and the detection of hazardous materials. Meanwhile, the Royal Saudi Air Force will oversee airspace monitoring, manage air traffic, and conduct emergency surveillance operations.

Sources: Gulf News

www.shafaqna.com

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