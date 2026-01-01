Afghanistan: Teachers in Kabul are facing a lack of job security

Shafaqna English- In recent years, many young women and girls in Kabul have turned to teaching in private schools as a means of finding work. Some teachers report that conditions in these schools have become stressful and exhausting, straying far from the healthy learning environments they are supposed to provide. They cite low salaries, long hours, psychological pressure, and overwhelming workloads, noting that many school administrations exploit their financial vulnerability. One teacher, who has worked in two private schools for nearly four years, states that the biggest issue facing teachers—especially women—is the lack of job security and the exploitation of their need to earn a living. She explains that some school administrations set salaries arbitrarily, knowing that most teachers have no choice but to accept whatever is offered due to their financial situation.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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