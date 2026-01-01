US health officials issue advisory regarding excessive screen time in children & teenagers

Shafaqna English- Health officials in the Trump administration have released an advisory addressing the issue of excessive screen time among children and adolescents.

They warn that the negative effects on sleep and mental functioning have become a public health concern. According to the advisory from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), children average four or more hours of screen time per day by the time they reach their teenage years. This excessive screen time has been linked to poor sleep, reduced academic performance, lower levels of physical activity, and weakened in-person relationships.

Sources: Guardian

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