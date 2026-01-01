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US Muslim rights group calls for swift access to security funding

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Shafaqna English- The largest Muslim civil rights organization in the United States, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday, urging immediate action to restore access for Muslim communities to grants that can enhance their security.

This request follows a deadly attack at a mosque in San Diego. In the letter addressed to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, CAIR expressed concern that Muslim communities across the country are being denied opportunities under the nonprofit security grant program. This situation persists as long as the DHS does not address reports indicating that Muslim organizations have been unfairly denied equal access to these vital funds.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

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