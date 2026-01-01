South Africa: Catholic Bishops denounce violence against migrants

Shafaqna English- As tensions and violence against migrants continue to rise in parts of South Africa, the President of the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SACBC) has issued a Pastoral Letter denouncing attacks on foreign nationals.

The letter also warns political leaders against exploiting the migration crisis for political gain in the lead-up to local government elections. In the Pastoral Letter, dated Wednesday, 20 May and signed by Cardinal Stephen Brislin, the bishops described the violence, intimidation, and displacement of migrants and refugees as “a grave assault on human dignity and a betrayal of the values that should define our society.”

Sources: Vatican News

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