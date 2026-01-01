China: Shanghai is using artificial intelligence to build “Unified Management with One Network” platform

Shafaqna English- Few cities illustrate the scale of smart-city ambition quite like Shanghai. The city is using big data and artificial intelligence to build what it calls a “Unified Management with One Network” platform – a vast system bringing together transportation, infrastructure, emergency response, and public services.

Shanghai has also sought to narrow the digital divide. Through its “One-stop Government Service” portal, residents can access more than 3,500 public services online.

Sources: News.un.org

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