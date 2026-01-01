English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UN: Nearly one in five victims of armed conflicts in 2025 being women

0

Shafaqna English- The UN reported that 37,000 civilians were killed across 20 armed conflicts in 2025, with nearly one in five victims being women.
As the UN marks Protection of Civilians Week, the number of active conflicts across the world is at its highest since 1946. Conflicts are becoming longer, more violent, and increasingly fought in populated neighbourhoods rather than distant battlefields.

Homes, schools, hospitals, and shelters are being destroyed, while civilians bear the burden of the violence. While bombs do not distinguish between men and women, the consequences of war often fall disproportionately on women and girls.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: Gender-Blind Urban Infrastructure raises safety risks for women & girls

leila yazdani

UN experts: Israel’s Gaza aid restrictions deepen crisis for women, girls

nasibeh yazdani

UN: Women’s rights are regressing globally

leila yazdani

UN: Record number of armed conflicts affects 473 million children worldwide

leila yazdani

UN rights chief: World is becoming more dangerousas armed conflicts multiply

nafiseh yazdani

Guterres: Excluding women from science weakens collective capacity to address global challenges

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.