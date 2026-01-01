UN: Nearly one in five victims of armed conflicts in 2025 being women

Shafaqna English- The UN reported that 37,000 civilians were killed across 20 armed conflicts in 2025, with nearly one in five victims being women.

As the UN marks Protection of Civilians Week, the number of active conflicts across the world is at its highest since 1946. Conflicts are becoming longer, more violent, and increasingly fought in populated neighbourhoods rather than distant battlefields.

Homes, schools, hospitals, and shelters are being destroyed, while civilians bear the burden of the violence. While bombs do not distinguish between men and women, the consequences of war often fall disproportionately on women and girls.

Sources: News.un.org

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