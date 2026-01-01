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OIC: Strong condemnation of Israel’s attack on Gaza aid flotilla

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Shafaqna English– The OIC’s General Secretariat issued a strong denunciation of the crime of aggression, violence, and humiliation perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces against the Al-Sumoud Flotilla (Flotilla of Resilience), which was transporting international activists and urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza. The attack was overseen by extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

According to the General Secretariat, this horrific attack is a clear instance of organized terrorism, which joins the ongoing record of Israeli occupation crimes. These crimes involve the deliberate targeting of humanitarian organizations, relief convoys, and aid workers, alongside the denial of essential goods and services to Gaza’s civilian population—a flagrant breach of international humanitarian law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Source: OIC

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