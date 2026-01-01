Middle East war puts pressure on India’s job market

Shafaqna English– The conflict in the Middle East is putting pressure on two key sources of employment for Indians. It is pushing workers based in the Persian Gulf region to return home, while also reducing demand for India’s manufactured exports, ranging from leather products to glassware.

For many years, employment opportunities in the Middle East combined with worldwide demand for labor‑intensive manufacturing—especially in industries like footwear and clothing—provided a generation of Indians with steady, and sometimes highly profitable, earnings.

The external conflict has now delivered a twofold shock to India’s economy. Returning migrant workers are stranded in the country, unable to find comparable pay in their hometowns. As unemployment rises, this situation increases the risk of social unrest.

Source: Reuters

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