British national sets new record on Everest

Shafaqna English– According to hiking officials, a British man broke his own record on Friday(22 May 2026) for the most Everest ascents by a foreigner, reaching the world’s highest peak for the 20th time. Meanwhile, two Indian climbers lost their lives on the mountain, raising this season’s death toll to five.

The 52-year-old Kenton Cool summited the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) peak before daybreak and was making his way down to the lower camps. His expedition team stated that he was expected to reach base camp over the weekend.

Source: Reuters

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