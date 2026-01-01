Suspension of Starship testing in Texas

Shafaqna English– SpaceX scrapped the launch of its 12th Starship rocket from Texas on Thursday(21 May 2026) and stated that it would try again on Friday(22 May 2026) for the high-stakes test flight. This comes as Elon Musk’s space company gets closer to a record-breaking public listing.

The uncrewed Starship V3, which includes dozens of upgrades designed specifically for rapid launches of Starlink satellites and NASA’s lunar missions, was intended to serve as a critical test for the vehicle after months of delays in testing.

Following a series of failures last year, SpaceX had spent months redesigning Starship, which ultimately led to the V3 design that was scheduled for launch on Thursday.

The launch was canceled just seconds before its scheduled liftoff on Thursday, following several interruptions in the countdown caused by fuel temperature and pressure readings. Musk explained on X that a hydraulic pin on one of the launch tower’s large mechanical arms failed to retract as intended.

Source: Reuters

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