Hidden boom of European tech stocks

Shafaqna English– While tech stocks have seen a significant rally, this has mostly gone unnoticed amid the worsening outlook for European equity markets. The energy shock resulting from the war in Iran is suppressing economic growth.

The conflict has put a stop to “Make Europe Great Again” investment strategies, and as long as the war continues, European shares are expected to perform worse than their U.S. counterparts. Data indicates that in May, economic activity in the euro zone dropped at its fastest pace in over two and a half years.

Source: Reuters

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