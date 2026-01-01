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Europe’s push for independence from US payment giants

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Shafaqna English– According to several people involved, Europe’s attempt to reduce its reliance on U.S. payment giants Visa and Mastercard has created a rift between the European Central Bank and financial firms that are eager to protect their revenues, thereby undermining efforts to develop a domestic payment system.

The sharp increase in cashless transactions following the COVID-19 pandemic has made the euro zone more dependent on U.S. companies, which process nearly two-thirds of card payments in the region. Firms like PayPal and Apple have also grown their presence.

As the global order becomes more fragmented, increasing the danger that access to payment systems could be used as a weapon, and as new forms of money challenge the euro’s dominance, European policymakers have made achieving sovereignty in payments a strategic priority.

Source: Reuters

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