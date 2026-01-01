Inflation is top priority of India’s central bank

Shafaqna English– According to three sources, India’s central bank does not consider raising interest rates to be the most effective method for protecting the struggling rupee. This stance contradicts market expectations and underscores that inflation—rather than the currency—will determine policy on borrowing costs.

Sources familiar with the RBI’s mindset said the bank has other levers it hasn’t yet pulled. As earlier reported, these include options like dollar deposit schemes for Indians living abroad and tax tweaks for debt investors.

One source added that all options are still available and are being reviewed in consultation with the government. The source said, “It doesn’t appear that the central bank urgently needs to raise interest rates.”

Source: Reuters

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