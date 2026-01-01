Mourning victims of attack on San Diego’s mosque

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(21 May 2026), over 2,000 people assembled in a San Diego park to pay their respects to a security guard and two other men who were killed while attempting to prevent this week’s attack on the city’s largest mosque.

Men and women, including uniformed police officers, lined up to perform the Islamic funeral prayer in memory of the three men, whom mourners called heroes. They were praised for delaying and distracting the attackers, which prevented more bloodshed while children were present at the mosque’s school.

Source: Reuters

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