Switzerland and population control referendum

Shafaqna English– The population of Knonau, a Swiss village, has more than doubled since 1990, fueled by an economic boom in Zug, one of the most prosperous and business-friendly cantons in Switzerland.

Some residents there have expressed worries that housing and public infrastructure are being strained. These concerns lie at the heart of the broader debates surrounding a referendum next month on whether Switzerland should adopt a population cap.

The proposal, backed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), states that Switzerland’s permanent resident population must not exceed 10 million before 2050. It also threatens to terminate the country’s freedom of movement agreement with the EU.

Source: Reuters

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