Rising dissatisfaction among Britons with government

Shafaqna English– The inability of Prime Minister Keir Starmer to ease concerns over the cost of living is fueling discontent with his administration among the British public, compounding economic grievances that stretch back to the global financial crisis of 2008.

In 2024, Starmer led the Labour Party to its largest parliamentary majority since 1997, ending 14 years of Conservative-led government. However, less than two years later, Labour’s polling numbers have dropped to 17%, and Starmer’s position as leader is now uncertain.

According to Neil Bellamy of GfK, which has tracked British consumer confidence since 1974, the public had hoped for more favorable developments than what has actually occurred. He said this gap between expectations and reality is feeding into the current negativity.

Source: Reuters

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