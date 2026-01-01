English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUkworld

Digital surveillance on London’s streets

0

Shafaqna English– On a typical weekday, tourists, shoppers, and office workers on a crowded London street unexpectedly became subjects of a digital identity verification process, as live facial recognition cameras compared their faces against a police watchlist.

The Metropolitan Police say this operation was an illustration of a technology that is transforming law enforcement. Since the start of 2024, it has enabled officers to arrest around 2,500 fugitives, including those accused of violent and sexual offenses.

However, critics argue that live facial recognition weakens the presumption of innocence that serves as a foundation of British law, since it treats every person passing by as a possible suspect.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Surge of tourism in Antarctica

asadian

Iraq launches development campaign to bolster Baghdad’s tourism sector for 2026

leila yazdani

Iraq plans to attract one million tourists by 2035

leila yazdani

Iraq to attract 10 million foreign tourists

leila yazdani

More Than 3.5 Million Tourists Visited Syria Last Year

parniani

Iraq to attract 10 million tourists by 2035

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.