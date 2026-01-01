Digital surveillance on London’s streets

Shafaqna English– On a typical weekday, tourists, shoppers, and office workers on a crowded London street unexpectedly became subjects of a digital identity verification process, as live facial recognition cameras compared their faces against a police watchlist.

The Metropolitan Police say this operation was an illustration of a technology that is transforming law enforcement. Since the start of 2024, it has enabled officers to arrest around 2,500 fugitives, including those accused of violent and sexual offenses.

However, critics argue that live facial recognition weakens the presumption of innocence that serves as a foundation of British law, since it treats every person passing by as a possible suspect.

Source: Reuters

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