USA: Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America condemns hate crime at Islamic Center of San Diego

Shafaqna English- The Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America issued a statement condemning the hate crime at the Islamic Center of San Diego, USA.

According to Shafaqna, the full text of the statement is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

“… and, persecution is graver than killing.”

The Holy Quran [2:217]

At the beginning of this month, Dhul-Hijjah—the sacred Islamic month in which the sanctity of human life is emphasized—our community in the United States was unfortunately shocked to hear the devastating news of an armed attack on innocent people at a place that is both a mosque and a school. This occurred where God is worshipped, and in an environment of learning, self-improvement, and community service, which leaves no doubt about the motives behind this barbaric crime. Sadly, it once again underscores the systematic and hateful brainwashing that has contaminated so many people in the West.

The Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America expresses its deepest sorrow, grief, and outrage over this horrifying tragedy that took place at the Islamic Center of San Diego. We offer our sincerest condolences to the families of the innocent Muslim victims, among whom were a heroic security guard and two dedicated school staff members, whose lives were brutally cut short in this senseless act of violence. We pray that Allah grants them peace in the hereafter, bestows patience upon their families, and heals the deeply traumatized San Diego community.

While we mourn, we must simultaneously confront the bitter reality that this attack did not occur in a vacuum. National civil rights organizations and social policy institutes report that Islamophobia and anti-Muslim discrimination have risen sharply, and now represent a systemic trend across the West. Furthermore, the prevailing information confirms that Muslims remain the group most likely to face religious discrimination on the social level, particularly when interacting with financial institutions and seeking employment. As a result of these shifts, recent data highlight that while individual anti-Muslim hate incidents remain a serious issue, a defining feature of the current landscape is institutional and structural discrimination, frequently intertwined with dangerous political rhetoric directed against Muslims and crackdowns on specific forms of speech. The alleged perpetrators of this heinous act were teenagers. Thus, we must ask: Who fostered this toxic hate into their minds, and for what purpose? Who nurtured the vitriol that led them to attack innocent people, solely because they were Muslim, and defile a house of worship with bloodshed?

The Council does not merely condemn this attack; we call upon all people of conscience, faith leaders, and civil society to raise their voices. We must loudly demand answers to the questions of whom this hateful speech serves and how it can be allowed to be used as an instrument in our society. How can we realistically project an image of peace, democracy, and safety in this country and in the world when citizens are gunned down while preparing for prayer?

The Council strongly urges law enforcement, lawmakers, and government authorities to think deeply about this crisis and take prudent steps to curb all forms of hateful speech, work more diligently to build bridges of tolerance and discourse, eliminate systemic prejudice and pockets of racism and hate, and halt the rhetoric that continuously becomes the impetus for killing and attacking the innocent.

Dear community members,

It is not the first time we have faced such profound difficulties. This trial is part of an ongoing struggle that many of us face in our communities, and unfortunately, it continues to be fomented by certain extreme factors. Yet, history has shown your resilience. Stand firm in your faith, and act with prudence by being vigilant and safe. Take the necessary precautions, and as much as possible, participate in the upcoming religious congregations, especially Eid al-Adha prayers and the upcoming celebrations. Let us respond to hate with unity, resilience, and greater devotion to Allah.

With your conscience, your high character and commitment to knowledge, your deep understanding, and your utilization of the right strategic means and tools—coupled with unwavering Tawakkul (reliance) on Allah—we will pass through these dark difficulties. Take comfort and strength in the divine promise of the Almighty: “… the outcome will be in favor of the Godwary.” The Holy Quran [7:128]

Source: I.M.A.M.

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