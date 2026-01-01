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New Arab: Anti-Muslim marches alarming in UK

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Shafaqna English- British nationalism is increasingly being defined through the lens of Islamophobia, with Anti-Muslim sentiment that it’s almost impossible to disentangle national pride from Islamophobia.
The “Unite the Kingdom” march that was organised by Tommy Robinson this past weekend exemplifies this shift towards a total eclipsing of patriotism with Islamophobic hate.

Anti-Muslim marches have reached such extremes and are so alarmingly common that we now have a definitive blueprint – the Union Jack-plastered crowds, the slurred expletive-filled Islamophobic chants, the incoherent ‘shariah law’-filled ramblings, all a charade of Islamophobic hate.

Sources: New Arab

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